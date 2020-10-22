Mackenzie Schieck

Mackenzie has been a writer, creating digital editorial and marketing content since 2004 for companies like Amazon Home, Rover.com, Airbnb, Microsoft, and more. This also includes seven years as an editor at Allrecipes. There, she contributed a large collection of editorial features about meal planning and entertaining, and was the editorial lead on developing a social media strategy.



And since 2013, she has offered additional creative services as a part of her freelancing, including recipe development, photography, and styling for food and interior projects—her work can be found on Allrecipes, Apartment Therapy, FeedFeed, among others.



Mackenzie graduated from Western Washington University in 2001 with a bachelor's in English, with a specific focus on writing.



Mackenzie is obsessed with lattes, stuff that's funny, and assorted pretty things. Her favorite recipe on Allrecipes is Grandma Opal's Apple Pie. Her go-to to bring to a potluck is marshmallows. The best meal she has ever eaten was the Italian burger and sweet potato fries at Cafe Flora in Seattle. And the one kitchen tool Mackenzie can't live without is her espresso machine.