M Shelly Conner, Ph.D.

M Shelly Conner, Ph.D. is a multi-hyphenate writer, speaker, and assistant professor of creative writing at the University of Central Arkansas. Her debut novel 'everyman' was published in 2021 (Blackstone Publishing). Her work often shares her experiences as a Black queer woman to examine culture, food, self-sustainable living, and their interactions. With 20 years of teaching experience and over a decade as a professional writer, this home cook and new homesteader is a great reference for beginner DIY builds, gardening, and yard-to-table dishes.



Shelly spent her formative years between her home in Chicago and her grandmother's house in Memphis, TN reveling in the sprawl of the Great Migration. Although her formal studies and degrees are in education and writing disciplines, the context behind her work and content within it are drawn from her lifelong experience with food, gardening, fishing, and all aspects that have culminated in building both her writing career and 15-acre homestead. On Conner Homestead, Shelly applies her extensive research into modern organic and self-sustainable technologies into solar energy, hydroponic systems, and food forest practices. Shelly utilizes farm-to-table principles in creating her own hair and body care products and cooking spices and recipes.



With a bachelor's in English from Tuskegee University, Shelly also informally studied the legacy of agricultural scientist George Washington Carver while working part-time at the Carver Museum. She later earned a master's in education at Concordia University and taught for a decade in Chicago Public Schools before earning a Ph.D. in English at the University of Illinois at Chicago and transitioning to higher education.



Shelly is a leading voice in examining homesteading experiences and practices specifically within the historical context of black disenfranchisement. Shelly is a writer for Allrecipes. She has been writing for over a decade.



Shelly's go-to dish to bring to a potluck is collard greens. It reflects a deep history for her. It was the first plant that she learned to grow and she continues to grow it as a legacy crop on Conner Homestead. Plus, made with homemade and homegrown ingredients, it's the most soulful dish on whatever side of the Mason-Dixon Line it is placed.