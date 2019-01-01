Liv Dansky is a Recipe Tester and Developer in the Dotdash Meredith Test Kitchens. Her recipes have been published in Real Simple, Southern Living, Food & Wine, and Eating Well, among other publications.

Liv discovered a love of eating food, writing about food, and making food at a young age. She pursued this passion into her college years at Washington University in St. Louis and beyond to Le Cordon Bleu in London. After interning at food magazines, working in professional kitchens, and dabbling in restaurant-focused public relations, Liv made her way to Dotdash Meredith in 2019.

Liv has experience testing and developing recipes that run the gamut from gluten-free chocolate cakes to Thanksgiving turkeys. Whether she is writing an article about a new restaurant, developing a recipe for raspberry marshmallows, or assisting food stylists on their photo sets, Liv feels incredibly lucky to have found a career that has kept her so well fed over the years.

When Liv is not cooking or eating at work, she can be found cooking and eating for fun. Between meals, she also enjoys playing tennis, short runs, long walks, and skiing.