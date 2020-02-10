Lisa Waterman Gray

Lisa Waterman Gray has worked as a chef, catering assistant, professional baker, and restaurant critic and has written food, travel, and eco-focused stories for over 20 years. Her work has appeared in dozens of online and print publications, from local to international, including USAToday, FoodieTravelUSA.com, Allrecipes, Cleanplates.com, AAA Magazine, and An Explorer's Guide: Kansas.

Experience: No matter where Lisa works or travels, food and drink are an important part of her journey. She has worked in two professional kitchens, taught cooking classes, and written hundreds of stories about restaurants and food topics. She spent more than four years reviewing local restaurants in the 1990s and has continued to appreciate the art and creativity of both chefs and food artisans. Lisa is also a champion of unique local products and ingredients and served for over seven years as a board member for Slow Food Kansas City and was a vetted U.S. delegate to Terra Madre Salone del Gusto in Turin, Italy — a biannual conference hosted by Slow Food International.

Education: Lisa has a bachelor's degree in speech communications and a master's degree in speech pathology.

Professional Memberships:
Midwest Travel Journalists Association

