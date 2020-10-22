Laurie Herr

Laurie Herr has written and edited food and lifestyle content for audiences ranging in age from 8 to 80. At her first magazine job, she was quickly dubbed "the healthy one" and was soon regularly assigned pieces on healthy living, eating, and cooking — an interest that blossomed into a decades-long career working with nationally known brands. Laurie lives with her family on 10 beautiful acres in Vermont.



Experience: In addition to her freelance writing, Laurie has held leadership positions in editorial for national magazines, book publishers, and digital platforms. She served as managing editor first at Health magazine and later at the cookbook publisher Oxmoor House. Laurie's work has appeared in many publications and websites, including Allrecipes, EatingWell, Cooking Light, Healthline, Spry Living, Health, and more.



Education: MA English



Fun Allrecipes Questions!

The kitchen tool I can't live without? My Microplane zester! A friend gave me one years ago and I still reach for it nearly every time I cook.