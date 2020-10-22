Laurie Herr

Laurie Herr has written and edited food and lifestyle content for audiences ranging in age from 8 to 80. At her first magazine job, she was quickly dubbed "the healthy one" and was soon regularly assigned pieces on healthy living, eating, and cooking — an interest that blossomed into a decades-long career working with nationally known brands. Laurie lives with her family on 10 beautiful acres in Vermont.

Experience: In addition to her freelance writing, Laurie has held leadership positions in editorial for national magazines, book publishers, and digital platforms. She served as managing editor first at Health magazine and later at the cookbook publisher Oxmoor House. Laurie's work has appeared in many publications and websites, including Allrecipes, EatingWell, Cooking Light, Healthline, Spry Living, Health, and more.

Education: MA English

Fun Allrecipes Questions!
The kitchen tool I can't live without? My Microplane zester! A friend gave me one years ago and I still reach for it nearly every time I cook.
6 Signs That Suggest Your Gut Is Unhealthy
Video
Your microbiome may be trying to get your attention.
7 'Bad' Breakfast Foods That Really Aren't So Bad
Video
Common wisdom says many breakfast foods aren't all that good for you — but how bad are they, really? Here's the scoop on 7 morning favorites, plus simple ways to healthy them up.
"Bad" Foods That Are Actually Good for You
Video
Cheese, potatoes, and chocolate, oh my!
From Tree to Table: How New Apple Varieties Are Born
Article
Apple Breeding 101: This is how new (and better) apple varieties are created and make their way to the grocery store near you.
The Best Foods to Stock in Your Pantry Before a Blizzard Hits
Article
The weather forecaster is clear: snow, wind, and ice are headed your way. Before winter storms arrive, stock up on these foods to make sure you can eat well in the event you're stuck at home.
How to Survive Unexpected Kitchen Disasters
Article
Learn, laugh, and commiserate with other cooks' mistakes.
15 Simple Ways to Handle Kitchen Mess in Just Minutes
Article
10 Simple Tips to Stress Less in the Kitchen
Article
