Laura Kanya Laura Kanya is a recipe tester and developer in the Vermont test kitchen of Dotdash Meredith. She has been active in the food industry for more than two decades in a variety of roles including pastry chef, chef instructor, executive chef and director of operations in restaurants, resorts, catering, retail operations and food production companies. She has a B.S. Dietetics & Nutrition; A.O.S Baking & Pastry.The one kitchen tool she can't live without is her serrated offset knife. You can follow her cooking adventures on Instagram @lauranedich. About Allrecipes Home cooks are our heroes; it's as simple as that. Allrecipes, a Dotdash Meredith Brand, is the world’s largest community-driven food site, providing trusted resources to more than 60 million home cooks each month. Every day, cooks from around the world publish doably delicious recipes, while our team of editorial and kitchen professionals cover the world's top food news and trends. Learn more about us and our editorial process.