Laura Kanya is a recipe tester and developer in the Vermont test kitchen of Dotdash Meredith. She has been active in the food industry for more than two decades in a variety of roles including pastry chef, chef instructor, executive chef and director of operations in restaurants, resorts, catering, retail operations and food production companies. She has a B.S. Dietetics & Nutrition; A.O.S Baking & Pastry.

The one kitchen tool she can't live without is her serrated offset knife. You can follow her cooking adventures on Instagram @lauranedich.