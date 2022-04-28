Laura Fisher

Laura Fisher is a sustainability, health, and food expert. She has over a decade of experience focused on improving both the health of the individual and the planet, and doing so in an enjoyable, delicious way through food.



Experience: Laura has contributed to more than 100 articles about food, nutrition, cooking, and health in partnership with expert chefs and nutritionists.



She has worked with dozens of community gardeners to grow healthy, local food in food deserts.



She has coached dozens of clients to better health through the joy of food and cooking.



Education: Laura earned her undergraduate degree from Emory University in English and creative writing, graduating summa cum laude. She went on to complete a master's degree at New York University in environmental conservation education with a focus in sustainable food systems, followed by a certification for holistic health coaching through the Institute for Integrative Nutrition. Laura also holds a certificate in diversity and inclusion through Cornell University.