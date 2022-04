Laura Denby

Expertise: Food, Wine, Kitchen Equipment, Storage and Organization, Recipes



Laura Denby is a New York-based food and wine writer who focuses on finding the best kitchen equipment for home cooks. She has a Culinary Arts diploma from the Institute of Culinary Education and a WSET Level 2 Award in Wine and Spirits. Her work has appeared on leading food publications like Food Network, Taste of Home, and Delish.



Experience

Laura has worked as a professional chef in restaurants, catering kitchens, and test kitchens for the past six years while contributing to leading food publications along the way. With a degree in Culinary Arts from the Institute of Culinary Education and a degree in Journalism from Penn State, Laura relies on her culinary expertise to create thorough product recommendations for publications like Food & Wine, Real Simple, Allrecipes, and Better Homes & Gardens. From nonstick pans to hand mixers, Laura has tested hundreds of pieces of kitchen equipment. She also regularly utilizes her WSET level 2 Award in Wine and Spirits through the Wine and Spirits Education Trust by attending trade tasting events and seminars and has worked in vineyards both on Long Island and the Languedoc-Roussillon region of Southern France. Previously, she served as Culinary Moderator for Food Network Kitchen's live cooking platform, where she was responsible for responding to culinary questions during live cooking shows in real time.