Kristen Flowers Kristen Flowers is a freelance writer based in Florida.She has over 20 years of experience as a published writer both online and in print, on topics such as veganism, recipes, motherhood, and lifestyle.She is the previous owner of a vegan food truck and currently operates a cottage bakery out of her home creating sweet vegan treats.ExperienceKristen Flowers is a seasoned writer with over 20 years of experience.Kristen's writing was first seen on her successful motherhood blog. After becoming vegan, Kristen focused on vegan food and lifestyle and began creating recipes for her vegan food truck. Kristen successfully changed course and began a seasoned career in freelance writing and recipe creation. Her work has been featured in Allrecipes Magazine, Vegan Magazine UK, Wellness RE Magazine, as well as she has developed recipes for the popular kitchen electrics brand DASH, to name a few.EducationKristen Flowers is a Certified Content Marketing Specialist and Direct-Response Copywriting Specialist, certified by DigitalMarketerWhat is your favorite kitchen tool?I absolutely cannot live without my air fryer!