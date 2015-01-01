Kim is a home cook, self-taught baker, and avid Allrecipes user for over 15 years. She has been a part of the Allstar program since 2015.

Experience: Since a young age, Kim Shupe has been active in the kitchen--where she learned many tried-and-true methods through hands-on experience. She has been an avid user of the Allrecipes website since 2005, which allowed to her to further explore her love of baking. Kim's kitchen abilities reached new heights when she became an Allrecipes Allstar in 2015--where she began to develop her own recipes and create content for the Allrecipes brand.

Education: Kim attended Northland College where she earned a Bachelor's of Science degree in Biology.