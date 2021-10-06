Kelsey Ogletree

Kelsey Ogletree is an independent journalist with more than a dozen years of experience as an editor and writer for 30+ publications. She holds a master's degree in magazine journalism from one of the top schools in the country and upholds the highest ethical standards in reporting. A member of the Association for Journalists and Authors, Society for American Travel Writers, and Public Relations Society of America, she's spent years building up connections across the industries of food, travel, and wellness and knows exactly which sources to turn to for the most accurate, informing, and entertaining stories possible. She's also the founder of Pitchcraft, a membership teaching small business owners and PR pros how to pitch freelance writers.

Experience: Kelsey Ogletree spent nearly a decade as an on-staff editor for McKinsey & Company, Modern Luxury, and Connect Meetings before starting her own business as an independent journalist in 2017.

Kelsey has spent years traveling the United States, Europe, Australia, and the Caribbean in search of the greatest stories in travel, food, and wellness.

In 2021, Kelsey founded a membership called Pitchcraft, where she focuses on building beneficial connections in the media world. She trains small business owners and PR pros on pitching freelance writers through interviewing writers and hosting live discussions. She also writes a blog about working with freelance writers.

Education: Kelsey Ogletree earned her bachelor's degree in broadcast communications, with minors in communication and chemistry, from Carroll College in Helena, Montana.

Local/Demographic Expertise:
Southeastern United States, including Alabama (current base), and Montana (home state)

Honors and Awards: Kelsey Ogletree has been a speaker on media and journalism for numerous events, including for the Public Relations Society of America, The Southern Coterie Summit, and more.

Professional Memberships: Association for Journalists and Authors
Society for American Travel Writers
Public Relations Society of America

Fun Allrecipes Questions!
My citrus juicer is the kitchen tool I can't live without. Whether I'm squeezing limes to make guacamole or adding lemon juice to homemade dressings, I whip out this trusty gadget on a daily basis.
19 Tips From Southern Grandmothers That Make Hosting Easier
Article
Bring some Southern hospitality to your home, no matter how much space you have.
Advertisement
A Comprehensive Guide to Dairy Ingredient Substitutions 
Article
Got milk? How about sour cream, crème fraîche, or ricotta? If you're fresh out, here's what to use instead — without a trip to the store.
The Home Cook's Guide to Buying Shrimp
Video
Shrimp is among the most popular and convenient seafood picks, but it can be confusing to navigate all of the options available.
I Tried an Infrared Fryer to Deep-Fry a Turkey — Here's How It Went
Article
The Big Easy fryer cooks a bird up to 16 pounds without oil, and faster than your oven.
When to Buy Your Thanksgiving Turkey This Year
Article
Plan ahead, because a table without a bird is like a holiday tree with no presents.
How to Use Your Slow Cooker to Make Cocktails
Article
You're about to view this versatile countertop appliance in a whole new light (thank us later).
Installing These Over-the-Door Racks In My Pantry Has Made Cooking So Much More Enjoyable
Video
Your kitchen may be well-stocked with all of the equipment and ingredients, but ease of access is what makes the real difference.
Advertisement
9 Pro Bakers Share Their Favorite Bundt Pans in Honor of Nordic Ware's 75th Anniversary
Video
You're going to want to add them all to your collection.
I Tried This Laundry Detergent Mopping Trick and My Kitchen Floors Have Never Sparkled More
Video
Once you try this simple and cheap idea, you can leave all your other floor cleaning products behind. And honestly, it even makes mopping a little bit fun.
Installing These Over-the-Door Racks In My Pantry Has Made Cooking So Much More Enjoyable
Video
Your kitchen may be well-stocked with all of the equipment and ingredients, but ease of access is what makes the real difference.
9 Pro Bakers Share Their Favorite Bundt Pans in Honor of Nordic Ware's 75th Anniversary
Video
You're going to want to add them all to your collection.
I Tried This Laundry Detergent Mopping Trick and My Kitchen Floors Have Never Sparkled More
Video
Once you try this simple and cheap idea, you can leave all your other floor cleaning products behind. And honestly, it even makes mopping a little bit fun.
13 Tips for Styling Your Kitchen Countertop Like a Professional Designer
Video
Including clever ideas for those hard-to-reach deep countertop corners.
Got Major Sink Stains? Here's What to Try Before Replacing It
Video
Here's the combo that salvaged my granite composite sink, plus what to try (and what to avoid) based on your sink's material.
Advertisement
How To Degrease Every Surface in Your Kitchen
Video
You don't need fancy products to de-gunk your kitchen this spring — simply raid your pantry for hardworking items that get the job done.
How to Store Cucumbers
Video
Is "cool as a cucumber" storage advice? This staple in your produce drawer may not last as long as you think.
Which Type of Turkey Is Best for Your Holiday Table?
Article
We break down everything you see in the supermarket so you can choose which bird best suits your family's gathering this year.
15 Best Bridal Shower Food Ideas
Gallery
Salted vs. Unsalted Butter: What's the Difference?
Video
These days, you might be picking up whatever butter you can get your hands on at the supermarket. But in times where this baking staple is a bit more plentiful, it's important to know the difference between two major types of butter — unsalted and salted — and when it's best to use each.
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com