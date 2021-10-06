Kelsey Ogletree

Kelsey Ogletree is an independent journalist with more than a dozen years of experience as an editor and writer for 30+ publications. She holds a master's degree in magazine journalism from one of the top schools in the country and upholds the highest ethical standards in reporting. A member of the Association for Journalists and Authors, Society for American Travel Writers, and Public Relations Society of America, she's spent years building up connections across the industries of food, travel, and wellness and knows exactly which sources to turn to for the most accurate, informing, and entertaining stories possible. She's also the founder of Pitchcraft, a membership teaching small business owners and PR pros how to pitch freelance writers.



Experience: Kelsey Ogletree spent nearly a decade as an on-staff editor for McKinsey & Company, Modern Luxury, and Connect Meetings before starting her own business as an independent journalist in 2017.



Kelsey has spent years traveling the United States, Europe, Australia, and the Caribbean in search of the greatest stories in travel, food, and wellness.



In 2021, Kelsey founded a membership called Pitchcraft, where she focuses on building beneficial connections in the media world. She trains small business owners and PR pros on pitching freelance writers through interviewing writers and hosting live discussions. She also writes a blog about working with freelance writers.



Education: Kelsey Ogletree earned her bachelor's degree in broadcast communications, with minors in communication and chemistry, from Carroll College in Helena, Montana.



Local/Demographic Expertise:

Southeastern United States, including Alabama (current base), and Montana (home state)



Honors and Awards: Kelsey Ogletree has been a speaker on media and journalism for numerous events, including for the Public Relations Society of America, The Southern Coterie Summit, and more.



Professional Memberships: Association for Journalists and Authors

Society for American Travel Writers

Public Relations Society of America



Fun Allrecipes Questions!

My citrus juicer is the kitchen tool I can't live without. Whether I'm squeezing limes to make guacamole or adding lemon juice to homemade dressings, I whip out this trusty gadget on a daily basis.