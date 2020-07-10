Kelly Vaughan
Kelly Vaughan is a food and lifestyle writer who specializes in home cooking and restaurant coverage, and can speak to trends in the beauty, wellness, and wedding industries. She has appeared as a guest on CT Live! and Better Connecticut, sharing her own recipes for white chocolate and raspberry French verrines, sage corn casserole, and pumpkin spice panna cotta.
She has written for Brit + Co, Edible Nutmeg, Edible Queens, Food52, The Hartford Courant, Hartford Magazine, Martha Stewart, Real Simple, and The Kitchn.
Her 2018 cover story for Hartford Magazine, "Hot Stuff: Your Guide to Everything Smoky, Saucy, and Sloppy" was awarded second place in the Leisure category at the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists awards.
