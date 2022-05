Katie Macdonald

Expertise: Food, Kitchen Equipment, Product Reviews, Shopping Content, News and Deals



Katie Macdonald is the Senior Editor, News & Deals for the Food & Drink Group on the commerce team. She has written over 600 articles on food trends, cooking techniques, recipe roundups, gift guides, kitchen retailer sales, and product reviews. Her work has been featured on many publications including Food & Wine, Allrecipes, Cooking Light, Real Simple, People, and Food52. She now leads a team of writers and editors focused on sales, launches, and trends in the food and kitchenware categories.



Experience: As a native of south Louisiana, Katie inherited her culture's distinct love and appreciation for good food, recognizing its potential to bring people together and create unforgettable experiences. She began her career in food media as an assistant editor at Food52, where she wrote about recipes, home cooking tricks, food trends, and travel. In 2019, Katie moved to Meredith's centralized ecommerce team as a food writer and editor, working on brands like Food & Wine and Allrecipes. She's covered a range of commerce stories, from personal reviews of nonstick skillets and baking dishes to guides on the best Black Friday kitchen deals, and is committed to providing expert shopping guidance to home cooks. If she's not writing about food, she's most definitely thinking about it.