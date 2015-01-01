Katie Barreira has nearly two decades of experience in food media. She was part of the management team that launched the Meredith Food Studios in 2015 and has since served as Test Kitchen Director of the 40,000 square-foot studio where best-in-class recipes, food content and photography are produced for more than a dozen print and digital brands including, AllRecipes.com, Food & Wine, Southern Living, Real Simple, and People. Previously, Katie led the Cooking Light test kitchen and was the Food Editor at Rachael Ray EveryDay.

She began her career in America's Test Kitchen, testing recipes and products for Cook's Illustrated. Her work as a food writer and recipe developer has been published in Cooking Light, Real Simple, Food & Wine, Rachael Ray EveryDay, Coastal Living, The Boston Globe, Epicurious.com, and The Edible Communities.

You can follow her cooking adventures on Instagram @katiebarreira.