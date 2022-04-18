Katerina Solonos headshot
Katerina Solonos
Katerina Solonos is an eCommerce Specialist and freelance writer for Allrecipes based out of northern New Jersey. Growing up in a Cypriot-American household, Katerina's love for food writing is deeply rooted in her appreciation of her family's storytelling and Mediterranean culture.
Katerina earned her undergraduate degree from Loyola University Maryland in Interdisciplinary Studies of Writing and Communication, with a Journalism specialization. At Loyola, she served as a member of the National Writing Honor Society Pi Epsilon Pi and Content Editor of her Capstone Publication, B'More For Less. Katerina's work was also featured in the 2020 edition of Loyola's Literary Arts Magazine, Corridors.
Katerina never goes to a potluck without a lemon...or 3!
