Karen Gaudette Brewer

Karen Gaudette Brewer is an award-winning lifestyle journalist, food writer, editor, and author specializing in cooking trends, food and nutrition, agriculture, and the restaurant industry. Karen has spent the past two decades working in newsrooms as a journalist for outlets including The Associated Press and The Seattle Times and in leadership roles with editorial teams at Remedy Health Media, Allrecipes, and PCC Community Markets. She is the bestselling author of two books, including Seafood Lover's Pacific Northwest.



At PCC Community Markets — the nation's largest organic food cooperative — Karen helped launched its first video and podcast programs, interviewing farmers and artisans around the Pacific Northwest and helping listeners better understand nutrition. At Allrecipes, she shared insights about cooking, baking, and entertaining, helping millions of home cooks help decide what to make for dinner each night.



Education: Karen received a bachelor's degree in Communication and Political Science with Distinction from the University of Washington, Seattle. Her food writing has been honored by the Society of Professional Journalists and The Society for Features Journalism. She is also a member of the Asian American Journalists Association and the American Society of Journalists and Authors.



Fun Allrecipes Question: Karen would be lost in the kitchen without her mini expandable strainer. It's just the right size to quickly rinse fresh berries for breakfast.