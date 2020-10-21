Karen Gaudette Brewer

Karen Gaudette Brewer is an award-winning lifestyle journalist, food writer, editor, and author specializing in cooking trends, food and nutrition, agriculture, and the restaurant industry. Karen has spent the past two decades working in newsrooms as a journalist for outlets including The Associated Press and The Seattle Times and in leadership roles with editorial teams at Remedy Health Media, Allrecipes, and PCC Community Markets. She is the bestselling author of two books, including Seafood Lover's Pacific Northwest.

At PCC Community Markets — the nation's largest organic food cooperative — Karen helped launched its first video and podcast programs, interviewing farmers and artisans around the Pacific Northwest and helping listeners better understand nutrition. At Allrecipes, she shared insights about cooking, baking, and entertaining, helping millions of home cooks help decide what to make for dinner each night.

Education: Karen received a bachelor's degree in Communication and Political Science with Distinction from the University of Washington, Seattle. Her food writing has been honored by the Society of Professional Journalists and The Society for Features Journalism. She is also a member of the Asian American Journalists Association and the American Society of Journalists and Authors.

Fun Allrecipes Question: Karen would be lost in the kitchen without her mini expandable strainer. It's just the right size to quickly rinse fresh berries for breakfast.
15 Unbeatable Udon Noodle Recipes
Slurp up thick udon noodles in soups, add them to stir-fries, or toss in salads for quick meals.
21 Delicious Recipes to Kickstart Your Daniel Fast
Top-rated Daniel Fast recipes for breakfast, lunch, and dinner to keep you motivated and eating well.
How to Make Snow Ice Cream: Your Definitive Guide
Time to make super chill memories!
Our Top Thanksgiving Recipes With 1,000+ Reviews
When it comes to cooking the biggest meal of the year, you can't go wrong with these Thanksgiving recipes that are loved by your fellow home cooks.
How to Pit Cherries 4 Easy Ways: A Step-by-Step Guide
If all that stands between you and your favorite cherry dessert are scores of unpitted cherries, you've come to the right place.
15 of Grandma's Best Christmas Desserts
13 Fun, Festive Christmas Cookie Decorating Ideas
15 Comforting Vegan Dinners for Fall and Winter
15 Freezer-Friendly Asian Dinners
One Easy Way To Save Time, Eat Better: Grill Extra Vegetables
You'd be surprised how many meals you can create just by grilling an extra batch of vegetables each time you fire up the BBQ.
Food Innovations: 7 Life-Changing Kickstarter Campaigns
12 Little Ways to Take Your Cakes From Good to Great
I have good luck with cakes. I think it's my rule-following tendencies. It turns out that cakes love rules, too. Follow these easy tips to bake better cakes and you and cake will soon become friends.
See The Inedible Breakfast That Totally Rocks
7 Dinners Made Even Better With Avocado
Where To Taste America's 5 Best Potato Pizzas
The Paleo Cabbage Recipe Hall Of Fame
Four Ways Making Chicken Piccata Can Hone Your Cooking Skills
If you learn one recipe by heart, make it chicken piccata. It'll teach you how to: tenderize poultry; dredge it in flour; pan-fry; and make a pan sauce.
Food Travel: 48 Hours In Vancouver, B.C.
Homemade Shamrock Shakes, From Healthy To Decadent
Article
Which 2014 Bestselling Cookbook Is Destined To Become A Classic?
Article
An Easier Way To Season Your Soups And Stews
Article
Here's One Way To Deter Lunch Thieves At The Office
Article
Do You Yelp? Do You Love Destiny's Child? Listen To This Track
Article
Food Travel: New American Public Markets To Keep On Your Radar
Article
The Physics Of Popcorn: It's Snack Gymnastics
Article
