Julie Kendrick

Julie Kendrick is a Minneapolis-based food writer
10 Hangover Cures From Around the World
Article
These dishes will cure what ails you.
Better, More Authentic Middle Eastern Food Begins with Dried Garbanzo Beans
Article
With just a bit of pre-planning, you can cook your own beans and have an abundance of cheaper, better-tasting plant protein for your favorite Middle Eastern recipes.
Australians Love This Dessert at Christmas, But You Should Try It for Your Next Backyard Barbeque
Article
This is the summer to try pavlova.
6 Delicious Ways to Love Labneh, the Silky Lebanese Cheese
Video
You'll love labneh's silky texture, and bright, tart flavors on absolutely everything.
How to Turn Greek Yogurt into Labneh, the Bright, Creamy Lebanese Cheese
Video
Turn your container of Greek yogurt into a show-stopping appetizer.
5 Tips for Shopping at Aldi Without Losing Your Mind
Video
Learn our tricks for shopping at Aldi, the sometimes-confusing grocery store.
How to Organize a Virtual Soup Swap
Video
It's soup season! Here's how to organize a virtual soup swap so you and a few friends can share and enjoy homemade soups from each other's kitchens.
How to Use a Food Dehydrator
Article
Learn how to make the most of this low-tech, old-school method of food preservation and get recipes to try.
15 Best Street Food Recipes to Make at Home
Gallery
Cook your favorite street foods at home!
These Are the Dishes You're Looking For: Recipes for Celebrating May the 4th
Gallery
5 Ways to Love Sustainable, Delicious Goat Meat
Article
Healthy and sustainable, goat meat is a favorite in many global kitchens.
Pancakes From Around the World
Gallery
If You're Too Busy for Breakfast, You Should Try Make-Ahead Breakfast Cookies
Gallery
Can Pho Really Cure a Cold?
Article
Big bowls of broth and slurpable noodles may be just what you need when you're under the weather.
Plan a Soup Swap Party for a Week's Worth of Delicious Dinners
Article
Soup swaps are delicious ways to hang out with friends while scoring a week's worth of homemade dinners. Here's how to plan one.
