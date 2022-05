Julia Sklar

Experience: Julia Sklar is an award-winning journalist who writes about food, science, health, and technology as they intersect with people's lives. Her reporting has appeared in National Geographic, the Boston Globe, Undark Magazine, and many more.



Julia has always loved science and journalism, which drives her to find the science angle in every food story. For example, she reports on topics like why bread goes stale (and how to stop it from doing so) and how the glossy, emulsified pasta sauce of your dreams comes together.



Education: She received bachelor's degrees in brain and cognitive sciences and medical anthropology from the University of Rochester while working on the campus newspaper. Julia combined all of her interests in graduate school and received a master's degree in science journalism from Boston University.