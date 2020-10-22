Judith H. Dern

Judith H. Dern is a food writer and cookbook author, passionate about all things Scandinavia.



Expertise: She is an expert in New Nordic cuisine and Pacific Northwest foodways and the author of 13 cookbooks and one non-fiction book detailing Seattle's food history.



Experience: Judith's writing career evolved from working for over a decade at food-focused public relations agencies in San Francisco and Seattle. In 2007, she joined Allrecipes as a recipe editor and later moved to the marketing team, where she served as senior research and insights manager for 11 years.



As an independent writer, she has created recipes, website content, and articles for various food clients, including Nestlé USA, Bloom Imprints, Libby's Pumpkin, Sam's Club, Sur La Table, Seattle Homes & Lifestyles magazine, and more.



Education: Judith received a Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude, in fine art with a minor in English from Connecticut College. Continuing her education, she earned certificates in non-fiction writing, advertising copywriting, marketing, and graphic design.



Judith is on the board of directors of the Seattle chapter of Les Dames D'Escoffier and previously served on the board of directors for the International Association of Culinary Professionals (IACP). Following her Scandinavian passions, she speaks Finnish, regularly teaches cooking classes at Seattle's Nordic Museum, and learned to distill her own aquavit.



Fun Allrecipes Questions!

The best meal she has eaten (so far) is Chicken B'stilla served with eggplant, carrot, and cucumber salads at a restaurant in Marrakesh, Morocco overlooking the bustling market square.