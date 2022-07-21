Joelle Zarcone

Joelle Zarcone is a writer and editor based in Southern California. As a freelance writer, she covers food, health/fitness, and culture. Her work has been published by the Los Angeles Times, Food52, Runner's World, Self magazine, and more. She is also a full-time editor and has worked in communications and editorial since 2010.



Joelle has been a storyteller and writer for more than a decade, interning at ABC News and CNN while in grad school and freelance writing and blogging for much of her adult life. Additionally, Joelle was born into an Italian family where food was the foundation of daily life and passed-down recipes were sacred. She believes deeply in the power of food and the written word, and ideally, a combination of the two, to bring people together. She frequently writes about the messiness of life, usually through the lens of shared meals, wellness, and culture.



Education: Joelle has a master's degree in journalism and a bachelor's degree in English.



Fun Allrecipes Question: When it comes to kitchen tools, the one thing Joelle can't live without is, hands down, her pancake griddle.