Jill Waldbieser

Jill Waldbieser is a reporter, editor, and recipe developer with more than 20 years of experience working at national publications. She primarily covers health and wellness, specifically nutrition, for publications including Allrecipes, Cooking Light, Eating Well, Reader's Digest, and Everyday Health. She was the Food and Nutrition Director for Women's Health magazine for a decade and has worked as a culinary moderator for The Food Network and cooked in professional kitchens including the Campbell Soup Company.



Jill helped launch The Food Network's In the Kitchen app. She has also published books on Superfoods for Women and Intermittent Fasting (2021). She earned her bachelor's in journalism from Temple University.



Jill has a no-fail guacamole recipe that is always a hit. The first time she made it, she won a contest and it's been going strong ever since.