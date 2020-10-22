Jill Waldbieser

Jill Waldbieser is a reporter, editor, and recipe developer with more than 20 years of experience working at national publications. She primarily covers health and wellness, specifically nutrition, for publications including Allrecipes, Cooking Light, Eating Well, Reader's Digest, and Everyday Health. She was the Food and Nutrition Director for Women's Health magazine for a decade and has worked as a culinary moderator for The Food Network and cooked in professional kitchens including the Campbell Soup Company.

Jill helped launch The Food Network's In the Kitchen app. She has also published books on Superfoods for Women and Intermittent Fasting (2021). She earned her bachelor's in journalism from Temple University.

Jill has a no-fail guacamole recipe that is always a hit. The first time she made it, she won a contest and it's been going strong ever since.
A Thanksgiving Menu for Two
Gallery
If your Thanksgiving crowd will be small this year, there's no reason you can't have a full holiday meal. This menu for two features all the beloved classics.
10 Israeli Condiments Everyone Should Be Using
Article
These Mediterranean flavor sensations can kick up your cooking every day.
16 Easy Ways to Drink More Water Without Thinking About It
Video
Sip every hour. Download apps. Add some fruit. These simple strategies will help you sip more H2O every day.
How to Cook a Thanksgiving Dinner for Two
Article
You can still have a full holiday meal on a smaller scale.
What's the Right Time to Drink Your Last Cup of Coffee?
Video
How late can you drink coffee and still get a good night's sleep?
12 Surprising Ways to Use a Steam Cleaner in Your Kitchen
Article
Go beyond the basics and utilize your steam cleaner for everything from exhaust fans to compost bins.
How to Make Gazpacho: Step-by-Step Instructions
Video
Whether or not tomatoes are in season, this timeless Spanish dish can be equally good with any produce you have on hand.
7 Ways to Use a Loaf Pan That Have Nothing to Do With Bread
Article
It's time to think beyond banana bread.
How to Make Your Home Smell Fantastic Without Lighting a Candle
Article
If you need alternatives to burning candles, these kitchen techniques serve a dual purpose — you make delicious foods or drinks, and your home smells delectable.
