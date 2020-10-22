Jill Lightner

Jill Lightner has been writing about food and sustainability since 2001, when her love letter to Seattle's independent doughnut shops was published in an alt weekly newspaper. She's been a restaurant critic, recipe developer, magazine co-editor for the largest member-owned food co-op in the U.S., and editor of the James Beard-winning magazine Edible Seattle. Her latest book is the Scraps, Peels, and Stems: Recipes and Tips for Rethinking Food Waste at Home.
How to Adapt Vintage Recipes for Modern Kitchens
Your great-grandmother's recipe box has landed in your kitchen and you're ready to recreate nostalgic family treats. If only it were that simple. Here's how to convert vintage recipes for modern kitchens, including how to fill in the gaps for ingredient substitutions, baking temperatures, and more.
My New Favorite Sugar Cookie Recipe? It's 90 Years Old and Comes From My Great-Grandma
A surprise in an old recipe box find becomes a delicious blast from the past.
3 Ways To Make the Most of Your Vegetable Garden Space
Get the most bang for your buck, regardless of your growing space.
5 Common Mistakes To Avoid With Your First Kitchen Garden
Nobody needs that much zucchini.
This Reinvented Lemon Cake Is the Most Lemony Lemon Cake Ever
You think you've had lemon cake? Taste what happens when you grind whole Meyer lemons into the batter.
How to Make Vegetable Stock From Kitchen Scraps
There's more to making great vegetable stock than tossing everything into a pot and hoping for the best. A little vegetable knowledge, an essential prep tip, and a simple plan for smart freezer storage makes homemade stock from your food scraps a cinch.
How to Make Traditional Hot Cross Buns for Easter
One a penny, two a penny, hot cross buns!
How to Support Local Farmers and Get Fresh Food During the Quarantine
Farmers and food co-ops are quickly developing delicious, secure solutions for home delivery and subscription programs in these uncertain times. Here are three smart ways to rethink your food shopping right now and create a win-win for you and your local food producers.
A Seriously Simple Chocolate Guinness Cake with Seriously Grownup Appeal
Are you grown up enough to handle this chocolate cake?
25 Sweet and Savory Ways to Dress Up Your Pancake Brunch
8 Ways Beer Makes Brunch Better
