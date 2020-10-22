Jessica Harlan

Jessica Harlan is a recipe developer and food writer who loves making cooking fun, approachable, and interesting. She's written nine cookbooks on topics ranging from ramen to homemade condiments.
What is a Santoku Knife?
Article
Here's why you should have one in your knife drawer.
Advertisement
10 Products That Shorten Your Time in the Kitchen
Article
These tools will make quick work of getting dinner on the table and of cleaning up afterwards.
10 Things You Can Do NOW to Make Your Kitchen More Organized
Video
Any of these 10 organizing ideas can be accomplished in an afternoon and can seriously improve the efficiency of your kitchen.
How to Find The Right Ingredients for Your Authentic International Recipes
Article
Use these sources to stock up on authentic, hard-to-find ingredients for international recipes.
10 Essential Chile Peppers for Making Mexican and Tex-Mex Recipes
Article
Here's your guide to the wide variety of chile peppers that are essential ingredients for making the very best Mexican and Tex-Mex dishes.
10 Essential Tools for Preparing Middle Eastern Cuisine
Article
Stock your kitchen with the tools you'll need to make all of your favorite Middle Eastern dishes.
The 11 Best Speedy Breakfast Foods to Stock in Your Pantry and Fridge
Article
Healthy and easy breakfasts are yours if you have these 11 ingredients at the ready.
The 13 Best Grill Pans, Tested by Allrecipes 
Article
Bring grilling indoors with these top-rated grill pans.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Entertaining Tips We Learned from Grandma
Video
Take a cue from hosts and hostesses of yesteryear next time you have friends over.
These Grandma-Approved Kitchen Tools Are So Good We're Still Using Them Today
Article
These handy tools were likely in your grandmother's kitchen, and deserve to be in yours too.
The 13 Best Salad Spinners, Tested by Allrecipes 
Article
Say hello to squeaky clean greens.
The 13 Best Cutting Boards for Meat, Tested by Allrecipes
Article
Wood, plastic, composite — we tested them all.
10 Essential Products in the Japanese Kitchen
Video
If you're a fan of sushi, tempura, and slurpable noodles, you'll want to outfit your kitchen and dining room with these tools, equipment, and serving pieces from the Japanese kitchen.
Passover Food Traditions and the Seder Plate
Video
The lowdown on what foods are served on Passover… and why.
Which Wholesale Club Is Right for You?
Video
We visit the three big — Costco, Sam's Club, and BJ's Wholesale Club — to give you the lowdown on which warehouse club is the best for your needs.
Advertisement
The 10 Best Meat Tenderizers of 2021, Tested by Allrecipes
Article
This handy kitchen gadget should be on any meat lover's wishlist.  
14 Essential Kitchen Tools That Will Make Thanksgiving Easier
Article
These kitchen gadgets (low- and high-tech alike) make your holiday feast come together faster and without fuss.
25 Party-Ready Gifts for People Who Love to Entertain
Gallery
If your gift-shopping list includes someone who's always got a houseful of guests, treat them to one of our finds.
How to Air Fry Without an Air Fryer
Video
Forgo another fad appliance.
How to Make Oat Milk
Article
This money-saving method couldn't be easier.
What Is Oat Milk?
Article
And why does it make lattes taste so dang good?
What Do the Different Meat Labels Really Mean?
Article
Meat labels have changed in recent years. There are more terms than ever, so use this guide to help you find the right meat for your family.
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com