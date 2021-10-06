Jessica Delfino

It takes just five ingredients.
Advertisement
Learn about instant and brewable coffee substitutes from around the world that make great alternatives.
Serve up laughs, smiles, and maybe a few groans with these food-based jokes.
A traditional summertime activity across Amish communities (and those who just enjoy some good old-fashioned foamy fun) is the sweet delight of making homemade root beer. Yet, one of the main ingredients used was banned by the FDA for its cancerous connections. Here, we delve into sassafras, safrole, and some of the substitutes makers use to recreate that beloved, old-time root beer flavoring.