Jessica Delfino

Jessica Delfino is a mom, marketing director for Pocono Arts Council, host of the weekly Mom Report on Pocono 96.7 FM and a freelance writer for The New York Times and other publications by day, but at night, she is a delightfully twisted comedic musician who sings original "dirty folk rock" songs along with mutilated classic rock covers. She spends most of her time between NYC and the Poconos, and online at @JessicaDelfino.
