Jesse Szewczyk

Jesse Szewczyk is a writer and food stylist based in New York. He was named a Forbes 30 Under 30 of Food & Drink for 2021 and is the author of Tasty Pride, a collection of 75 recipes and stories from the queer food community that raised $50,000 for GLAAD, as well as Cookies: The New Classics, which was named one of the best cookbooks of 2021 by The New York Times.



Experience: Jesse was a staff editor at BuzzFeed/Tasty and The Kitchn. He has contributed recipes and stories to Food52, The Washington Post, Food Network, and several other media outlets.



Education: Jesse earned a culinary degree from The Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York.