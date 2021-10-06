Jennifer Chandler

Cookbook author, food reporter & former restaurateur Jennifer Chandler is the author of four cookbooks: The Southern Pantry Cookbook, Simply Salads, Simply Suppers, and Simply Grilling. She has edited numerous cookbooks for other authors as well. She is a wizard in the kitchen with a hint of Southern charm. While she boasts a degree from Le Cordon Bleu, this down-home mom is about making real food for real families.



Jennifer has over 30 years of experience in the kitchen. She worked in restaurants for almost a decade, before becoming a food writer 20 years ago. Her recipes are geared toward helping the home cook easily put a meal on the table. She is known for providing numerous tips and tricks to help her recipes be foolproof for the most novice of cooks, as well as having interesting twists for those more experienced in the kitchen.



Born in New Orleans, LA but raised in Memphis, TN, Jennifer is an expert on Southern cooking. She attended Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. where she studied International Finance.



In 1993, Jennifer surprised everyone when she told them that she was giving up a career in Finance to move to Paris to learn to cook. She enrolled at the famed Le Cordon Bleu academy, took a crash course in French, and, a year later, graduated at the top of her class with Le Grand Diplome and a Mention Tres Bien in Pastry.

When asked why she got into the food business, Jennifer Chandler jokes it was because she loves to eat. For the past three decades, she has built a career working in several aspects of the food business - starting as a chef and restaurant owner, operating the award-winning Cheffie's Market and More in Memphis, TN (voted Best New Restaurant in Memphis in 1999).



With the birth of her second child, Jennifer decided to turn her food career into a more family-friendly one, and, because she couldn't leave the business altogether, she started food writing. For the past 20 years, she has written recipe and entertaining columns for dozens of magazines and publications, including Allrecipes, All You, Pilates Style, Prevention Magazine, and Saveur. Her recipes have been featured in such national publications as Real Simple, Woman's World, HGTV Magazine, and Eatocracy.



Jennifer has developed recipes for national corporations, food styled for print and TV, hosts a weekly radio segment, and is the food and dining reporter for her local newspaper.



When invited to dinner with friends, Jennifer often brings a salad or a chocolate dessert. The salads are inspired by her first cookbook "Simply Salads" - which includes over 100 recipes, each with a homemade dressing. Needless to say, she has a large repertoire from which to choose!



She also loves to bake and is a confessed chocoholic - so Jennifer's Outrageous Double Chocolate Cookies, Cream Cheese Brownies, or Bittersweet Flourless Chocolate Cake are often requested treats.