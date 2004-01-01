Jenn Rice is an acclaimed culinary arts and travel journalist telling inventive stories within the food and beverage industry. She is a freelance writer for top national media outlets and is best known for writing about interesting topics from not-so-covered areas from around the world and spotlighting her home state of North Carolina whenever possible.

Experience

Jenn Rice is an acclaimed culinary art and travel journalist telling inventive stories within the food and beverage industry. She is a freelance writer for top national media outlets and is best known for writing about interesting topics and spotlighting her home state of North Carolina whenever possible. Cheese, gin, wine country, fly fishing, exploring exotic locales, chasing sunsets, anything sparkling, drinking coffee on a sun-drenched porch, hot sauce, and eating copious amounts of Iberico Jamon in Spain, and Negronis are a few of her favorite things.

Education

Jenn Rice is a food and travel journalist based in Durham, North Carolina. After completing her Bachelor of Arts and Sciences in North Carolina in 2004, she moved to New York City where she led a lucrative career as a beauty publicist for prestige consumer brands, celebrity makeup artists, and celebrity hairstylists. In 2009 she transitioned into full-time freelance food and travel journalist.

What's the one kitchen tool you can't live without?

A microplane because I am consistently grating citrus zest on any and everything!