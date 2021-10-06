Jen Karetnick

Jen Karetnick is a food-travel-lifestyle writer and "carry-out" dining critic. She's also a creative writer with two MFA degrees, one in poetry and one in fiction. The author of 20 books, including 4 cookbooks, Jen is often in her kitchen or on her back patio, testing new products and kitchen appliances that she very nicely asked her husband to put together. They live in a bird sanctuary in Miami with their two college-age kids, four cats, two miniature Dachshunds, and a multitude of wandering peacocks.
The Relationship Between Diabetes and Salt
When you think about diabetes, you probably think about avoiding sugar. But sodium, a stealthier culprit, is also responsible for cascading, dangerous effects.
How to Make Air Fryer Pasta Chips Spiced up 10 Different Ways
Time to raise your chip game.
14 Dippable Twists on Favorite Tailgate Party Snacks
Turn your tailgate parties on their, well, tails by reworking classic football foods like Buffalo wings, tacos, pizza, Philly cheesesteak, and even cheesecake into rich, tempting dips that are easy to make and even easier to serve.
How to Choose a Mango
Here's how to pick the best mangoes — and why mail-ordering them from Florida is always a great option.
What Are These Bugs Doing in My Dry Goods and How Do I Get Rid of Them?
Learn why the weevil is the scourge of every kitchen.
How to Have an Allergen-Free Passover
With matzo and eggs the two biggest symbols of this Jewish holiday, is it possible to avoid these allergens? With new products on the market, an eye for reading ingredients, and an acknowledgment that Jews contribute recipes from all over the world, the answer is yes.
Are All Those Veggie Chips and Grain-Free Crackers Actually Healthier?
Names can be deceiving.
This One Thing Will Make Quinoa Easier to Digest
Quinoa's natural coating could cause a distressing gastrointestinal reaction and outweigh all its nutritional benefits.
How to Cook Fish Without Making Your House Smell for Days
Try these methods for preparing fish and boosting your health when you need it the most.
The Genius, All-Dairy Dish That Kids of All Ages Will Love
Also known as "Farmer's Chop Suey," this appealing Eastern European dish made its way to the United States via Jewish immigrants in the late nineteenth century.
How to Put Every Accouterment in the Bottom of Your Take-Out Bag to Good Use
There's more than just dinner in there – there are ingredients for your next marinade, potential crafts, and gardening tools, too!
Home Kitchen Pop-Ups: How Do You Know They're Actually Safe?
Whether on Instagram or at the local farmers' markets, many foodpreneur businesses are operating without proper licensing. But what does that mean for the consumer?
Why the Seafood Boil Is the Perfect Pandemic Dinner
One pot, endless customization, the easiest dinner you'll make this week.
8 Rude Things You Do at the Farmers' Market, According to the Vendors Themselves
And here's how to stop.
