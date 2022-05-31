Jacqueline Weiss

Expertise: Food, Vegan, Lifestyle, Kitchen Products



Jacqueline Weiss is a writer specializing in kitchen product reviews and roundups. She has over five years of experience writing food, entertainment, and her work has appeared in outlets including EatingWell, Simply Recipes, and The Spruce Eats.



Experience: Jacqueline is a freelance writer and creator, passionate about making healthy eating and cooking accessible to all. She specializes in curating product roundups to give readers the best recommendations, from veggie spiralizers to kitchen towels. She has a B.S. in journalism from Emerson College. Jacqueline has been in love with food her whole life. Growing up with two parents in the food industry fostered a love of cooking from a young age, and she would spend hours watching The Food Network as a child over most other TV shows. She has been vegan since early 2016, and enjoys introducing new dishes and concepts to her friends and readers online. When she's not writing, you'll find her trying new vegan eateries in Los Angeles or hunting for the best matcha latte.