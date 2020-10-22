Jackie Freeman

Jackie is a chef, recipe developer, cookbook author, writer, food stylist, runner, and mama (but not necessarily in that order!).
19 Fool-Proof Thanksgiving Recipes for Beginner Cooks
If this your first Thanksgiving, or your first Thanksgiving solo, you'll appreciate these fool-proof Thanksgiving recipes — from appetizers to main dishes, side dishes, and desserts.
15 Make-Ahead Thanksgiving Desserts to Save Your Sanity
Save time, space, and a little kitchen sanity by preparing Thanksgiving desserts well before the big day.
11 Quick Breakfast Sandwiches Ready in 15 Minutes or Less
Wrap, pack, and run out the door.
How to Cook a Turkey Breast 6 Ways
If you're looking to simplify or scale down your traditional Thanksgiving dinner — yet still want to give turkey its annual chance to shine — don't overlook turkey breasts for Thanksgiving or any time you want a delicious, savory meal featuring lean poultry.
How to Cook Buttercup Squash
Learn how to cook this lesser known winter squash.
19 Fast, Family-Friendly Ground Beef Dinners
From hamburgers and tacos, to casseroles, chili and pasta—with these ground beef recipes, you can get dinner on the table in 30 minutes or less.
Make the Best Crepes Ever With These Easy Tips and Recipes
Learn how easy it is to make thin, delicate crepes for sweet and savory recipes.
How To Cook Easy, Versatile Couscous
See how to make this simple, popular, and versatile North African staple.
A Quick Introduction to Essential Korean Recipes
We'll introduce you to a few essential ingredients, basic cooking techniques, and some of our favorite (and easy-to-make) recipes.
How to Make Homemade Tortillas From Scratch
Get step-by-step instructions and recipes to make tortillas at home.
How To Make the Best Carrot Cake
How To Make Strawberry Shortcake From Scratch
How to Grill with Charcoal: Your Ultimate Guide
Learn the basics of how to grill with charcoal to get the best results, complete with recipes to try.
How to Freeze Bananas
Don't toss your overripe bananas.
How to Make Yogurt at Home
Learn how to make yogurt using everyday kitchen equipment. It's easier than you think, and cheaper than store-bought.
3 Easy Ways to Grill Corn on the Cob
Your step-by-step guide to cooking corn on the cob on the grill.
Our 18 Best Potato Casserole Recipes
These top potato casseroles are the perfect side or main dish when you're craving comfort.
Beginner's Guide to Making Sourdough Bread
Tangy, chewy sourdough bread is a lot easier to make than you think. I'll walk you through how to make sourdough bread, with lots of tips and advice along the way.
Family Baking Projects for Every Age and Skill
You're never too young or too old to bake happy memories together.
Blending Family Holiday Traditions Through a Shared Love of Food
When my family from many diverse cultures gets together, our common language is food.
7 Ways to Hack Canned Cinnamon Rolls
Turn canned cinnamon rolls into next-level baked goods with these sneaky cheats.
7 Easy Christmas Cookie Decorating Hacks
Turn everyday household objects into clever cookie-decorating tools.
5 Special Christmas Menus for Two
Have yourself a cozy little Christmas with holiday dinners just right for two.
15 Merry Make-Ahead Christmas Appetizers
Spring's 15 Best Sheet Pan Dinners
