Isadora Baum

Isadora Baum is a freelance writer, certified health coach, and published author of three books within the health and wellness, nutrition, and self-care space, including Clean Eating for Beginners, which includes wholesome recipes and meal prepping tips. As a freelance writer, Isadora has written for various food, fitness, and lifestyle online publications including Allrecipes, Eating Well, Cooking Light, Shape, Prevention, Livestrong, Well+Good, Women's Health, Men's Health, Popsugar, Health.com, and more.

Education: Isadora graduated from Northwestern University and received a bachelor's degree in psychology and writing. She then enrolled in The Institute for Integrative Nutrition and received her certification as a holistic health coach.

Fun Allrecipes Question: Isadora would be lost in the kitchen without her wok as she loves to make quick and easy stir-fry meals, plus her sporks because they're more fun to eat than regular forks!
Why Do Items Go on Sale at the Grocery Store, and Should You Buy Them?
Article
Learn whether you're getting a good deal — or if that's just what the store wants you to think.
Advertisement
6 Mistakes You're Making Cooking Mushrooms
Video
Say goodbye to soggy mushrooms by avoiding these six simple cooking pitfalls.
6 Publix Store-Brand Foods I Always Buy
Article
You could plan a trip to Publix around these products alone, but you'll want to fill your cart with many, many more of the supermarket's affordable store-brand foods.
11 Gumbo Cooking Mistakes You May Be Making
Video
Learn from professional chefs how to best develop flavor, how to thicken gumbo, and things to watch out for.
Should You Clean the Stove While It's Still Hot?
Article
You can risk ruining your stove if you're not careful.
Can You Put Aluminum Foil in the Air Fryer?
Article
Here's what to know before you tear off any foil.
9 Quick Polish Recipes Ready in 45 Minutes or Less
Gallery
These Polish recipes are not only comforting, filling, and flavorful, they're also quick and simple to prepare.
Advertisement
What Is Superman Ice Cream?
Article
Hint: It's not an ice cream meant for superheroes.
10 Decadent Desserts You Can Make in the Instant Pot
Gallery
The Instant Pot is a total time saver that can make some delicious desserts without a lot of hands-on cooking.
9 Quick Polish Recipes Ready in 45 Minutes or Less
Gallery
These Polish recipes are not only comforting, filling, and flavorful, they're also quick and simple to prepare.
What Is Superman Ice Cream?
Article
Hint: It's not an ice cream meant for superheroes.
10 Decadent Desserts You Can Make in the Instant Pot
Gallery
The Instant Pot is a total time saver that can make some delicious desserts without a lot of hands-on cooking.
Valentine's Day Breakfast Ideas That Will Wow the Ones You Love
Gallery
Because if there's any day to have a cute, romantic brekkie, it's Valentine's Day!
5 Flavorful Ethiopian Stew Recipes
Gallery
These Ethiopian stews are comfortingly familiar.
Advertisement
What Is That White Stuff on My Baby Carrots?
Video
And is it safe to eat?
This Is What Those Best-By, Sell-By, and Use-By Dates Really Mean
Article
Make sure to check labels before eating something that may have gone too far beyond its point of freshness or safety.
5 Breakfast Foods People With Diabetes Should Eat Regularly
Video
If you're watching your blood sugar and carb intake, start your day off with these heart-healthy, diabetes-friendly breakfast foods.
Why Do Lemons Have Seeds While Limes Do Not?
Article
While both lemons and limes are tart and juicy, there is one difference between them: seeds or no seeds.
5 Ways to Make Your Kitchen Smell Nicer
Article
Breathe easy with these simple fixes for a fresher, more fragrant kitchen.
Do Wedding Cookies Actually Have Anything to Do with Weddings?
Article
The good news is you don't have to be at a wedding to enjoy them.
Why You Need to Clean Your Dishwasher Filter
Article
The dishwasher cleans your dirty spoons and plates, but it also needs to get a nice scrub itself in order to do its job well.
Advertisement
5 Day-to-Day Habits for a Fresher, Cleaner Bathroom
Article
Cleaning the bathroom isn't so bad when you take care of it little by little.
5 Simple Ways to Get More Fiber in Your Day
Video
Fiber intake affects your gut and digestion, immune system, appetite, mood, and more, so keep these tips in mind to make sure you're getting enough grams per day for optimal wellbeing and health.
The Best and Worst Fruits and Vegetables to Buy Pre-Cut
Article
Not all pre-cut produce will save you time — and certainly not money.
5 Common Cooking Mistakes That Make Vegetables Less Healthy
Article
Don't diminish the nutritional value of your vegetables.
6 Supermarket Shortcuts to Make Holiday Side Dishes Easier (and Healthier!)
Video
You'll save time and energy, but your guests will never guess you skipped a few steps.
The 10 Best Trader Joe's Buys Under $3
Article
Grab these on your next TJ's run.
Can You Leave Butter on the Counter?
Video
Soft butter is better for spreading, but is it safe to leave a stick sitting out all the time?
Load More
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com