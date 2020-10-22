Hayley Sugg

Experience: Hayley Sugg is a food writer with a particular niche in culinary history. She has almost a decade of experience in the food media industry.

As Assistant Digital Editor of Cooking Light, she created helpful articles, healthy recipes, and engaging social media posts and fine-tuned recipes, wrote blog posts, and worked in the test kitchen as Recipe Editor for MyRecipes. When she isn't creating for major food brands, she's working on her personal blog, Hungry History.

Education: Hayley received a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Montevallo and a vegan cookery certificate from Demuths Cookery School in Bath, England.

Fun Allrecipes Questions!
Her favorite Allrecipes recipe is Instant Pot Mexican Rice.
