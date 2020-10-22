Hannah Klinger

Keep these pantry and freezer staples on hand to get healthy dinners on the table ASAP.
Advertisement
These meal planning strategies are designed to work specifically for the single cook, with fewer leftovers, more variety, and lots of flexibility in mind.
The food is more fragile, so your behavior should be on point.
Save time and resources with this streamlined approach.
Cheese ball on black galvanized stone board served with wine and crackers. Charcuterie for dinner, cheese snack, copy space
With food prices soaring, these simple trades keep the holiday merry without leaving your wallet empty.
What Is Shortcrust Pastry?
Article
If you love a crumbly crust, then you need to know about shortcrust pastry.