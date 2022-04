Hanna Raskin

Hanna Raskin is a James Beard Award-winning writer, editor, and publisher of The Food Section, a newsletter covering food and drink in the American South.



A food historian by training, Hanna has written about food, culture, and regional food history for publications including American Heritage, Garden & Gun, Imbibe, Punch, Modern Farmer, Belt, Cooking Light, and Tasting Table.



In addition to her food reporting, she is a founding member of Foodways Texas and a columnist for the Southern Foodways Alliance.



Previously, Hanna has served as the food editor and chief critic of The Post and Courier, the South's oldest daily newspaper and winner of the 2015 Pulitzer Prize for public service.



She is also a former restaurant critic for the Seattle Weekly and the Dallas Observer and past president of the Association of Food Journalists.



For her food journalism, Hanna has been recognized by some of the biggest names in food media. She was awarded the James Beard Foundation's inaugural award for Local Impact Journalism in 2017, an M.F.K. Fisher Award from Les Dames Escoffier International for her 2013 article "Yelp Help: How to Write Great Online Restaurant Reviews," and has been named one of the best online food writers by the Association of Alternative Newsmedia, Association of Food Journalists, and South Carolina Press Association.



In 2021, Hanna became one of twelve writers to join Substack's $1 million initiative, which supports writers to build their own publications through grants. Through her new outlet, The Food Section, Hanna continues to report on the food and beverage industry in the American South, including reviews.



Hanna received a Bachelor of Arts in Politics from Oberlin College and a Master of Arts in American History and Museum Studies from The Cooperstown Graduate Program, State University of New York. She also completed the Entrepreneurial Journalism Creators Program at Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY.