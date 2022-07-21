Grace Elkus
Grace Elkus is a food writer, editor, and recipe developer based in Pittsburgh, PA, with a passion for vegetarian cooking. Her recipes have been featured in national food magazines such as Cooking Light and Real Simple, and she has been interviewed for The Today Show, The Washington Post, and Metro Weekly.
Experience: Grace has over a decade of experience in food media. She was formerly the Deputy Food Director at Kitchn, overseeing the pitch, development, testing, art, and publication of 100 original recipes per month. Additionally, she wrote a monthly vegetarian recipe column called Tonight We Veg.
Grace also has extensive on-camera experience. She was the host of Kitchn's Cooking School series on YouTube and their popular IGTV series "With Grace." Before that, she hosted Real Simple's "Veg Out" series and Cooking Light's "Wow" series.
She has contributed her skills as a recipe tester to popular cookbooks, including Dawn Perry's Ready, Set, Cook and Samantha Seneviratne's The Joys of Baking. She is a former intern at Ovenly, an award-winning bakery based in Brooklyn, NY.
Education: Grace earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism at Elon University in North Carolina. She then received her Diploma of Culinary Arts at Natural Gourmet Institute in New York.
Fun Allrecipes Question: Grace's favorite Allrecipes recipe is The Best Vegetarian Chili in the World.
