Garen Abel Unokan

Garen Abel Unokan is an adventurous eater and enthusiastic home cook. She loves experimenting in her kitchen, discovering new and delicious ways to combine ingredients, and working out the perfect goo-to-crunch ratio for brownies.



As the daughter of a trained chef, Garen has always been someone who ate widely and voraciously – that broad palate eventually led to experimenting in the kitchen, especially with desserts. Born and bred in South London, now based in Scotland, Garen loves drawing inspiration from these diverse and exciting food cities when making things to eat.



When not in her kitchen, Garen works as a theatre director and writer. The first piece she ever directed sold out across both nights. She began writing for public consumption in 2016 and has had pieces on opinion and culture appear in publications ranging from The New Yorker to Black Ballad.



Education: Garen received her Bachelor of Arts in English and Classical Studies at Royal Holloway and Bedford New College, University of London.



Fun Allrecipes Question: The one kitchen tool she can't live without is her label maker. She makes a lot of pasta sauces and infused oils; it's helpful to have labels on hand so she knows exactly how long she has to consume her homemade creations.