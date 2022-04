Frances Crouter

Frances Crouter is a professionally trained baker, cold cereal enthusiast, and Senior Content Manager at Allrecipes, where she develops recipes, edits and writes how-to articles, and creates content for a baking newsletter.



Frances discovered her love of bread and baked goods as a child in Germany, where she attended first grade. She went on to earn a degree in Baking and Pastry from Culinary Institute of America's Hyde Park and a Bachelor of Arts in Archaeological Studies/Anthropology from Oberlin College.



Before joining Allrecipes as a copy editor in 2006, Frances baked professionally for 7 years in small independent bakeries, a hotel resort, and for one austral summer season at McMurdo Station, Antarctica working the overnight shift to bake bread and breakfast items for the researchers and support staff.



She loves to bake all yeast-based goods, especially laminated doughs and is currently nurturing two sourdough starters, including Quarantino, born in March 2020.



One of her favorite recipes from the site is for Mantwo. She notes that this is a dish an excellent example of how the internet helps us discover foods that are new to us.