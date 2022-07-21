Emily Saladino

Emily Saladino is a writer, editor, and recipe developer based in New York. She has written about food, beverage, and culture for over a decade and is currently a Writer at Large at Wine Enthusiast, where she writes features, reviews wines, and tests and develops recipes. She also contributes to The Washington Post, Bloomberg, BBC, New York Magazine, Travel + Leisure, and others.



Experience: Emily's digital media experience includes nearly three years as Digital Managing Editor of Wine Enthusiast and two years as Editor in Chief of VinePair. She has also held editorial positions at Google and Tasting Table. In 2021, Emily was an IACP Finalist for Food Writing.



Education: A former professional cook and bartender, she received a Culinary Arts degree from International Culinary Center (formerly French Culinary Institute) and holds Level II certification from Wine and Spirit Education Trust (WSET). She specializes in wines from Greece, Georgia (the country), New York, New York City, and New Jersey.



Fun Allrecipes Question: The one kitchen tool Emily can't live without is her fish spatula, which she uses to flip whatever she's searing, remove cookies from baking sheets, and so much more. It's an $11 tool that punches above its weight.