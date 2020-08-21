Emily Paster is a food writer who specializes in making life easier for home cooks, including finding the best in kitchen equipment and tableware. She is the author of four cookbooks, including the best-selling Epic Air Fryer Cookbook and her latest book Instantly Mediterranean: Vibrant Satisfying Recipes for Your Instant Pot, Electric Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer. You can find more of Emily's work in such print and digital outlets as Midwest Living, Taste, Eater Chicago, Allrecipes magazine and The Cheese Professor.
Experience Emily Paster is a Chicago-based food writer and recipe developer with over 10 years of experience in the culinary world. A former attorney, Emily brings passion, a sharp intellect, and attention to detail to her globally-inspired Jewish cuisine. Emily is the writer and photographer behind the award-winning family food blog West of the Loop. She has authored four cookbooks and has developed recipes for numerous brands and publications.
An expert on Jewish food, Emily respects tradition, but is willing to bend the rules in search of the best flavor. A year spent living in Paris as a student inspired her lifelong passion for food and cooking that today translates into modern scratch recipes that appeal to contemporary palates. Inspired by all the accomplished home cooks in her life, from her grandmother to her French host family, Emily aspires to create a greater sense of community through cooking and the sharing of food.