Emily Monaco

While meticulously made desserts are some of France's most famous, they are not the only options.
Embrace flexibility over all-or-nothing dieting.
Just because you're not venturing far doesn't mean you can't enjoy a picnic! Eating outdoors can be a real treat with our delicious recipes.
These hearty dishes hail from regions throughout France and include long-simmering stews, inexpensive gratins, and simple casseroles.
Many of the "deals" at this big box store are rather ho-hum, but some are well worth the extra trip.
At his Parisian restaurant Mi Kwabo, chef Elis Bond finds inspiration in the 54 nations of the African continent.
What does all-natural even mean? And how can I trust that the chickens who laid my eggs were really happy? We dispel some of the label confusion.
Shifting to a more sustainable diet can seem overwhelming at first, so here are some simple swaps to get you started.
Snacking might have gotten a bad reputation in healthy eating circles, but a balanced snack can be the secret to weight management and great nutrition.
Here's your ultimate guide to making restaurant-worthy salads in the comfort of your own kitchen.
Bulk buying is cost-effective and easy. And best of all, it doesn't have to be boring!
Less than five percent of Americans are getting enough fiber in their diets.
Modern French chefs have deviated from tradition in wholly surprising — and delicious — ways!
For a Provençal Christmas, do what the locals do!
In France, the main meal is enjoyed on Christmas Eve — and it's a parade of "noble" ingredients and delicious flavors.
Salads can be flavorful and enticing dishes, it all just starts with the right greens.
Enjoy comfort food that won't crash your diet.
Meet autumn's most underrated vegetables and get best-rated recipes that use them.
The casserole makes a comeback!
Just because you have a household with a gluten-free diner, a vegan, and a kid who won't eat their vegetables doesn't mean you need to make an individual meal for everyone! These tips will help you stay sane while responding to everyone's culinary demands.
Our connections to food and eating begin at a very young age and often start from watching our parents. These techniques will help you instill good habits for a lifetime of healthy eating.
A plant-based lifestyle is one of the most important ways you can help reduce the effects of climate change.
To care for your digestion is to care for your mental health.
These menus come together in 30 minutes or less and are perfect no-fuss choices for enjoying indoors or al fresco.
