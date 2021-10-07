Emily Belfiore

Tackle the dishes with these ultra-absorbent towels, which come recommended by thousands of reviewers and Allrecipes editors.
Advertisement
Every espresso lover needs one.
Shop versatile and high-performing waffle irons from Breville, Cuisinart, All-Clad, and more.
Have the baste turkey ever with these top-rated tools from Tovolo, Oxo, Norpro, and more.
Enjoy perfectly crisp deep-fried turkey in a fraction of the time with these top-rated models from Bayou Classic, Masterbuilt, and more.
These heavy-duty pans are built to last and will help you get poultry, meat, and vegetables to the perfect level of crispy.