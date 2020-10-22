Elizabeth Laseter

Elizabeth Laseter is a writer and Senior Digital Editor at Whole Foods Market, with over a decade of editorial, restaurant, and culinary experience in the food industry.

She has previously worked for Cooking Light, EatingWell, MyRecipes, Allrecipes as a lead SEO content writer and for the James Beard Foundation in New York City, where she helped plan hundreds of events featuring the nation's leading chefs and restaurants.

Elizabeth received a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing from Johns Hopkins University, where she was also a restaurant critic for the college newspaper. She went on to graduate from L'Academie de Cuisine culinary school and worked as a line cook for Cashion's Eat Place in Washington, D.C. (Don't ask her about the time she spilled a stockpot of Bordelaise sauce five minutes before dinner service.) From there, she transitioned to food media writing for both print and digital food brands.
