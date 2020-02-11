Elizabeth Brownfield

Elizabeth Brownfield is a writer and editor specializing in food, cooking, travel, and design with over 20 years of experience in the print and digital publishing industry.

She has worked on staff at major publications throughout her career, including Domino, Martha Stewart, Metropolitan Home, Every Day with Rachael Ray magazine, and as Senior Digital Editor for Discovery Channel's Food Network.

As a freelance writer, her work has been published by TripSavvy, Vogue, Glamour, Fodor's, Eater, Fitness, Tasting Table, and Forbes, among others. Some of her previous projects include "Bon Appétit's The Grilling Book," "Domino: The Book of Decorating," and more than a dozen Martha Stewart Living cooking and home titles. In addition, she has written articles for Forbes about restaurants in Portland, Oregon, and Argentina's Uco Valley wine region.

Elizabeth studied English, creative writing, and communications at the University of Iowa.
