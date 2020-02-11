Elizabeth Brownfield

Get dinner on the table in under 30 minutes with these quick-cooking dishes.
You can actually save money, lug fewer bags home from the grocery store, and take out the trash less often with these paper towel alternatives.
These smart buys will help you stock an entire kitchen on a tight budget, without sacrificing quality or design.
The bright and complex flavor of lime leaves is unlike anything else. Here are the basics about buying and cooking with this vibrant ingredient.
To save money, time, and space in your home kitchen, you've got to think like a pro.
Before you pour that leftover coffee down the drain or toss those coffee grounds into the trash, read up on all the ways they can be repurposed in your kitchen, garden, and beyond.
Don't let these common pitfalls come between you and perfectly-cooked shrimp.
Understanding all the different cooking oil options and their smoke points shouldn't require a food science degree. Here's everything you need to know about how to shop for and cook with these essential pantry staples.
How to Make a Perfect Frittata
Article
Spend a little time mastering this super versatile egg dish and you'll whip it up for countless breakfasts, lunches, and dinners.