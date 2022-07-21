Elizabeth Blasi

Elizabeth Blasi is a freelance content writer and strategist with over 15 years of experience publishing content for regional, national, and global publications. Her love for food and travel has landed her bylines in Insider, Good Housekeeping, Fodors Travel, Atlanta-Journal Constitution, Yahoo Travel, and Oxygen Magazine. An expert in her field, Elizabeth's travel advice has been quoted in Reader's Digest, MSN, and Travelocity.



Elizabeth began publishing content at age 15. Her featured column in Parkland Life Magazine propelled her career forward to becoming a seasoned published writer for dozens of national and global publications.



She has visited over 50 countries as a digital nomad. She is passionate about international cuisine and has taken over 50 culinary classes worldwide to learn about different cooking techniques, local produce, and global cultures.



Education: Elizabeth has a Bachelor of Arts in English with a concentration in Writing and Publication from Clemson University. She later earned her advanced degree from New York University in Digital Marketing, perfecting how her online content connects and reaches her readers.



Fun Allrecipes Question: Elizabeth's most memorable meal was a 2,500-day-aged mole cooked by Chef Enrique Olvera at Pujol in Mexico City, named the 9th best restaurant in the world in 2021. The deep complexity of the spices and marinated ingredients was one of the most incredible flavors she'd ever experienced.