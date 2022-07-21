Elisabeth Sherman

Elisabeth Sherman is the food and drink editor at the travel publication Matador Network. She is formerly a staff writer for Food & Wine and a news writer for Kitchn.



Based in New Jersey, Elisabeth has been working in magazines since 2010. Her features and essays have been published in Vulture, The Cut, Self magazine, The Atlantic, The Guardian, Rolling Stone, and many other places.



Education: Elisabeth earned her MFA from Columbia University School of the Arts.



Fun Allrecipes Question: Her favorite dish to bring to a potluck is a platter of her mom's potatoes au gratin because it reminds her of being comforted and loved. The richness and creaminess of the milk, paired with cheesy, melty gruyere, makes everyone at a dinner party happy.