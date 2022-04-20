Doug Scheiding, P.E.

Doug Scheiding is a BBQ World Champion, Hall of Fame Guest and monthly contributor to The BBQ Central Show, and a guest host on the Baseball & BBQ podcast. He is also a weekly guest on the BackYard Bay & BBQ show on KSEV AM talk radio in Houston. Since 2009, Doug has competed in over 100 BBQ Competition cook-offs with 11 Grand and Reserve Championships, winning a World Championship at the Houston Rodeo in 2015, and over 200 top 10 awards with 30 First Places.



Doug and his wife, Jennifer, make up the Competition BBQ team known as Rogue Cookers based in Texas. With his technical background, he is known to bring a scientific approach to cooking and teaching. Doug is currently an instructor and consultant to Traeger Grills, a recipe creator, BBQ expertise resource, brand ambassador to Head Country BBQ, and event/content creator for E3 Meat Co. based out of Kansas. Doug has been quoted in numerous newspaper articles, Southern Living magazine, and a TV appearance on the Texas Today show.



Doug has excelled in whatever challenge he has pursued. He graduated as co-valedictorian of his high school and finished first in his aerospace engineering class at Texas A&M University. Doug was selected as the top aerospace engineer in the United States upon graduation. Doug played tennis at a high level from high school to his late 30s playing at five National Team Championships (winning one title) including at the US Open courts at Flushing Meadows in New York. When he injured himself, he switched his energy to competition BBQ.



Through his competition experience, continuous research, and backyard practice, he is able to develop and cook a variety of recipes not just the BBQ standards of chicken, ribs, pork, and brisket. Doug has instructed over a thousand students in the past few years both privately and through Traeger Grills Shop Classes.



Doug's go-to dish to bring to a potluck is Green Chili Queso. Besides BBQ, Doug is known as the "Queso Master" to many people on Social Media and the brands he represents. He has two Queso recipes out on the web and a third one is coming.



Doug is known for his recipe development skills with many awards for the top recipe of the year.