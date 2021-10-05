Diana Moutsopoulos

Diana Moutsopoulos is a food writer, recipe editor, Greek cuisine expert, and Associate Editorial Director at Allrecipes.

She has 15 years of experience in digital food media, which began as an intern at BBC Food in London, England. In 2008, she joined Allrecipes as an editor and helped launch the platform's first global site -- Allrecipes UK & Ireland. She led Allrecipes' UK as editorial director for nearly ten years before moving to the Allrecipes.com team.

The daughter of a Greek immigrant, Diana's knowledge and passion for Greek cuisine has led her to become a Greek food influencer, making appearances on shows like E! News to share her expertise. In 2015, she created one of the first Greek food-focused Instagram accounts, @greek_recipes, where she posts traditional and modern Greek recipes to nearly 15,000 followers. In addition, Diana established the first-ever International Feta Day on June 14, 2020, which has since become an annual holiday celebrated by thousands of feta aficionados across the globe.

Diana has bachelor's and master's degrees in political science from the University of Michigan and London School of Economics and a postgraduate diploma in gastronomy from the Hautes Etudes du Goût program at the University of Reims in France in conjunction with Le Cordon Bleu Paris.

The best meal she has eaten was local Naxian goat with olive oil-fried potatoes at Matina's in Koronos, Naxos, Greece.
