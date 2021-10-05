Diana Moutsopoulos

8 Ways to Make Zucchini Pancakes
Gallery
As a side, appetizer, or brunch dish — there are so many ways to enjoy zucchini pancakes.
Advertisement
Greek cuisine is naturally "plant forward" with a focus on vegetables, legumes, and lots of olive oil, so there's no better place to start if you're looking for delicious meatless meals.
Spritz cookies bring back memories of Christmas cookie swaps and grandma's house. Dust off the cookie press and get baking with one of our top-rated spritz cookie recipes.
Lunar New Year is a time for festive foods, whether you're celebrating Chinese New Year, Vietnamese Tet, or Korean New Year, also called Seollal. Read on to learn more about what foods to make and how to celebrate.
Chances are if you have some chicken thighs and vegetables lying around, you're less than an hour away from a delicious home-cooked meal.
If you like your pumpkin pie served cold, you'll be happy with the answer!
Put that persimmon pulp to delicious use with these top-rated persimmon cookie recipes.
Advertisement
Get sweet and savory ideas for using chestnuts in everything from stuffing and soup to cake and soufflé.
Make meal planning on the Mediterranean diet easy with this selection of top-rated sheet pan dinners, which all feature olive oil, loads of vegetables, and healthy proteins.