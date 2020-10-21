Devon O'Brien

As Allrecipes Senior Editor of News & Trending, Devon is focused on all the hottest food trends, new products and ideas and best hacks pertaining to cooking. She has worked as a food editor, writer, and recipe developer and tester for more than a decade at publications including EatingWell, Midwest Living, and The Food Network Magazine. Outside of work, Devon enjoys whipping up batches of gluten-free sourdough and hitting the beautiful hiking trails of Vermont.

Experience: Devon O'Brien has been a passionate home cook her whole life and began turning it into a career in college while studying Journalism and Culinary Science. She has been working in food media ever since (that's more than a decade!) as a writer, editor, recipe developer and tester, and video talent.

Education: Devon started her food media career back in college at Iowa State University where she studied Journalism with a minor in culinary science. She co-founded a food and cooking website at the University newspaper, The Iowa State Daily, and served as its editor for 3 years in addition to be the editor-in-chief of a lifestyle student magazine for 1 year. This was also the time that she started interning at Meredith corporation at Diabetic Living, followed by being accepted to the apprenticeship program and working for Kraft Food & Family for a year before being accepted to the ASME internship program to be able to contribute at the Food Network Magazine.

The one kitchen tool I can't live without is a good and sharp chef's knife. My favorite one feels like an extension of my arm at this point and trying to cook without it just never feels right!
The 10 Best Trader Joe's Product Hacks, According to the People Who Work There
Why haven't we been opening our Ghost Pepper Potato Chip bags this way all along?
My New Favorite Trader Joe's Snack Won't Be On Shelves Long
This limited-time-only item might just be my all-time favorite.
Stock Up on These Sale Items From Costco for Your Memorial Day Barbecue
Cooking out next weekend? You'll want to stock up on these finds fast!
The Office Fans: This Beet Vodka Will Make Dwight Proud
Actresses Angela Kinsey and Jenna Fischer made this beet-infused liquor on their podcast Office Ladies, and you can too.
USDA Announces Public Health Alert for 6 Ground Beef Products That May Contain E. Coli
If you bought ground beef in December, check your freezer. Your products may be contaminated.
More Than 120,000 Pounds of Ground Beef Recalled Due to Possible E. Coli Contamination
If you've bought one of these 30+ ground beef products nationwide, you may need to throw it out.
Select Zucchini Recalled from Some Walmart Stores Due to Possible Salmonella Contamination
Check your fridge! If you bought zucchini at Walmart in one of these 18 states, you may need to toss it.
