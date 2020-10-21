Devon O'Brien

As Allrecipes Senior Editor of News & Trending, Devon is focused on all the hottest food trends, new products and ideas and best hacks pertaining to cooking. She has worked as a food editor, writer, and recipe developer and tester for more than a decade at publications including EatingWell, Midwest Living, and The Food Network Magazine. Outside of work, Devon enjoys whipping up batches of gluten-free sourdough and hitting the beautiful hiking trails of Vermont.



Experience: Devon O'Brien has been a passionate home cook her whole life and began turning it into a career in college while studying Journalism and Culinary Science. She has been working in food media ever since (that's more than a decade!) as a writer, editor, recipe developer and tester, and video talent.



Education: Devon started her food media career back in college at Iowa State University where she studied Journalism with a minor in culinary science. She co-founded a food and cooking website at the University newspaper, The Iowa State Daily, and served as its editor for 3 years in addition to be the editor-in-chief of a lifestyle student magazine for 1 year. This was also the time that she started interning at Meredith corporation at Diabetic Living, followed by being accepted to the apprenticeship program and working for Kraft Food & Family for a year before being accepted to the ASME internship program to be able to contribute at the Food Network Magazine.



The one kitchen tool I can't live without is a good and sharp chef's knife. My favorite one feels like an extension of my arm at this point and trying to cook without it just never feels right!