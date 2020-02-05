Danielle Susi

Danielle Susi is an award-winning journalist, artist, and food writer for Allrecipes.

She is the author of the poetry chapbook, The Month in Which We Are Born, and has written about various food topics from recipes to restaurants for Condé Nast Traveler, Entropy Magazine, SLUG Magazine, and more.

Currently, Danielle is an Adjunct Professor of English and Humanities at Salt Lake Community College and an Associate Instructor of Continued Education and Community Engagement at The University of Utah.

Danielle has received multiple awards for her journalism, including an Excellence in Political Journalism Award from The Washington Center, the New Artists Society Fellowship from The School of the Art Institute of Chicago, and a shared National Mark of Excellence Award from the Society of Professional Journalists.

In addition to writing, Danielle is a visual artist, published poet, and producer who proudly focuses on creating performances and events that showcase women, people of color, the Queer community, those with disabilities, or otherwise marginalized.

Danielle holds a Bachelor of Arts in political science and creative writing from Quinnipiac University and received her Master of Fine Arts in Writing from The School of the Art Institute of Chicago. In addition, she has a Leading with Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Certificate from the University of Utah, where she is currently a Ph.D. student in the Educational Leadership & Policy program.
35 Ways to Use Yukon Gold Potatoes
Gallery
Whether it's mashing, baking, slicing, or grating, these Yukon Gold potato recipes could be your new go-to when pulling together a delicious meal plan on a budget.
Advertisement
10 Essentials You Should Pack for Every Picnic
Article
Regardless of where you're enjoying your carefree summer dining and drinking, these essentials are guaranteed to help you have the best picnic ever.
13 Essential Korean Side Dish Recipes
Gallery
A variety of Korean side dishes offer delicious alternatives to simple vegetables.
10 Water-Rich Foods to Keep You Hydrated
Gallery
These foods will help you incorporate hydration into your diet in a seamless way.
Easy Camping Menu for Your Weekend Getaway
Video
Whether you're driving to a campsite or pitching a tent off the beaten path, with a little forethought you can create a simple and delicious weekend camping menu.
10 Healthy Snacks for Your Afternoon Zoom Call
Video
Get over your post-lunch energy slump with one of these easy snack options.
5 Super Bowl Menus That Are a Touchdown
Gallery
You're sure to win on Super Bowl Sunday with any of these delicious themed menus, ranging from fish tacos to black bean burgers.
Advertisement
10 Chicken Stew Recipes That Make for Comforting Dinners
Gallery
Kobe vs. Wagyu Beef: What's the Difference?
Video
When it comes to Kobe beef, what you're getting may not be the real deal.
5 Super Bowl Menus That Are a Touchdown
Gallery
You're sure to win on Super Bowl Sunday with any of these delicious themed menus, ranging from fish tacos to black bean burgers.
10 Chicken Stew Recipes That Make for Comforting Dinners
Gallery
Kobe vs. Wagyu Beef: What's the Difference?
Video
When it comes to Kobe beef, what you're getting may not be the real deal.
Diced vs. Crushed Tomatoes: What's the Difference?
Video
Here's what you need to know.
Wax Paper vs. Parchment Paper: What's the Difference?
Video
Here's the info you need to prevent confusion (and fires!) in the kitchen.
Advertisement
Eat Vegan One Week a Month for Your Health and the Planet's Too
Article
Looking to make healthier, more sustainable eating choices? Take one week of your month to try something new.
15 Elegant Tea Sandwiches
Gallery
Beyond PB&J: New Ways to Use Nut Butters
Gallery
18 Recipes for a Special Mother's Day Dinner
Gallery
Brunch usually gets all the attention, but Mother's Day dinner is just as important! Mix and match these dinner ideas to create her perfect meal.
20 Recipes That Start With Frozen Vegetables
Gallery
Whether you've saved up frozen vegetables for busy weeknights or you're stockpiling for a home quarantine, these recipes that start with frozen vegetables will help you make great use of those bags you've had stashed away for a while.
Soup Is the Best Food to Prep for a Future Quarantine — Here's Why
Video
So you might be home for a while? Be prepared by making soups to keep in your freezer.
13 Must-Make Strawberry Recipes for Spring
Gallery
Advertisement
Grocery Delivery Is Changing the Way We Shop — But It's Leaving Many People Behind, Too
Article
Grocery delivery may be fast and easy, but for those living with food insecurity, it can come at a heavy price.
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com