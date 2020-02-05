Danielle Susi

Danielle Susi is an award-winning journalist, artist, and food writer for Allrecipes.



She is the author of the poetry chapbook, The Month in Which We Are Born, and has written about various food topics from recipes to restaurants for Condé Nast Traveler, Entropy Magazine, SLUG Magazine, and more.



Currently, Danielle is an Adjunct Professor of English and Humanities at Salt Lake Community College and an Associate Instructor of Continued Education and Community Engagement at The University of Utah.



Danielle has received multiple awards for her journalism, including an Excellence in Political Journalism Award from The Washington Center, the New Artists Society Fellowship from The School of the Art Institute of Chicago, and a shared National Mark of Excellence Award from the Society of Professional Journalists.



In addition to writing, Danielle is a visual artist, published poet, and producer who proudly focuses on creating performances and events that showcase women, people of color, the Queer community, those with disabilities, or otherwise marginalized.



Danielle holds a Bachelor of Arts in political science and creative writing from Quinnipiac University and received her Master of Fine Arts in Writing from The School of the Art Institute of Chicago. In addition, she has a Leading with Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Certificate from the University of Utah, where she is currently a Ph.D. student in the Educational Leadership & Policy program.