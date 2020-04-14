Dakota Kim
25 Easy Fourth of July Desserts for a Patriotic Picnic
Gallery
The best Fourth of July dessert recipes are joyful creations that come together with a snap of your fingers.
How to Get That Outdoor Flavor From Your Indoor Grill
Article
If weather or work is keeping you indoors, you can still get great grill, smoke, and char flavor with these handy tips and the right equipment.
7 Savory Recipes That Show Off Central Asian Cuisine
Gallery
If you've never tasted Central Asian cuisines, you're missing out on a world that's savory, hearty, and unique.
When Life Gives You Winter Squash, Make Squash Skin Chips
Video
These crispy roasted squash chips are savory, snackable delights made from the peels.
The Single Person's Guide to Thanksgiving
Article
Thanksgiving as a single person doesn't have to be lonely.
These Colorful Korean Dumplings Are Fall in a Pocket
Article
And not to mention gorgeous.
11 Turkey Alternatives to Try This Thanksgiving
Article
These turkey substitutes are perfect for an untraditional Thanksgiving.
Got Squash? Here's a Week of Meals to Make
Article
The best part of squash season is you can have a week of meals and never eat the same type.
9 Ways to Reheat Leftovers to Perfection
Article
Now that you're whipping up large batch meals, you'll need these expert tips to microwave your leftovers like a pro.
Shop Once, Grill All Week
Article
Plan ahead to ensure succulent grilled meals for your family, all week long.
How to Revive Limp Vegetables
Video
Don't throw out your wilting veggies! Give them new life with these easy steps.
12 Tiki Drinks You Have to Make
Gallery
Tiki drinks are here to stay in your party repertoire. Stock your bar with the basic ingredients for these classic tiki cocktails
How to Clean Your Range Hood
Article
It's time to give this important kitchen fixture a little TLC.
Cooking Projects to Keep Restless Kids Entertained
Article
If your kids are housebound, it's time to make the kitchen the new playroom with these fun cooking projects.
15 Simple Swaps for When You Run Out of Common Ingredients
Article
If empty shelves at the grocery store mean shortages in your pantry, you'll need these easy ingredient swaps to keep cooking.
